BC-BKC–Canisius-Evansville Box

|EVANSVILLE 65, CANISIUS 58
|CANISIUS (4-6)
Crumpton 5-9 2-3 14, Lotts 3-4 1-1 7, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, Reese 4-14 2-2 13, Molson 4-9 0-0 8, White 1-3 0-0 2, Planincic 2-6 0-0 4, Sanks 1-5 0-0 3, Foley 2-6 0-1 4. Totals 23-61 6-9 58.
Chatkevicius 3-5 1-4 7, Frederking 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 4-8 8-9 17, Gibson 3-8 0-0 6, Simmons 4-7 4-5 12, Hall 2-2 2-2 6, Kuhlman 0-0 2-2 2, Traore 1-1 3-4 5, Hill 2-3 0-0 4, Riley 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 21-41 22-28 65.
Halftime_Evansville 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 6-33 (Reese 3-11, Crumpton 2-3, Sanks 1-4, Johnson 0-2, White 0-2, Foley 0-3, Planincic 0-4, Molson 0-4), Evansville 1-7 (Smith 1-3, Frederking 0-4). Fouled Out_Gibson, Sanks, Molson. Rebounds_Canisius 27 (Crumpton 9), Evansville 29 (Chatkevicius 9). Assists_Canisius 14 (Reese 5), Evansville 15 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Canisius 25, Evansville 15. A_3,363 (10,000).
