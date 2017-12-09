BC-BKC–California-San Diego St. Box
|CALIFORNIA 63, SAN DIEGO ST. 62
|CALIFORNIA (4-6)
Lee 3-4 0-0 6, Sueing 5-10 0-0 12, McNeill 3-5 2-2 10, Coleman 6-15 7-9 19, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Anticevich 0-2 3-4 3, Okoroh 4-10 1-2 9, Harris-Dyson 1-1 2-2 4, Winston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 15-19 63.
Pope 7-11 5-6 20, Rooks 0-1 0-0 0, Kell 1-6 0-0 3, Watson 0-6 2-2 2, Mitchell 5-8 0-0 13, Montana 1-7 0-0 2, Narain 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-4 3-3 9, Schakel 0-0 0-0 0, Hemsley 3-6 6-8 13. Totals 20-49 16-19 62.
Halftime_California 39-34. 3-Point Goals_California 4-11 (McNeill 2-3, Sueing 2-4, Winston 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Anticevich 0-2), San Diego St. 6-28 (Mitchell 3-6, Pope 1-2, Hemsley 1-4, Kell 1-4, Montana 0-6, Watson 0-6). Fouled Out_Lee. Rebounds_California 32 (Okoroh 10), San Diego St. 24 (Pope 8). Assists_California 10 (Coleman 5), San Diego St. 15 (Mitchell 6). Total Fouls_California 21, San Diego St. 19.
