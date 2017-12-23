BC-BKC–Cal St.-Fullerton-Loyola Marymount Box

CAL ST.-FULLERTON 88, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 80 CAL ST.-FULLERTON (7-4)

Robertson 5-6 4-5 14, Rowe 6-9 5-7 19, Ahmad 7-15 10-10 25, Allman 3-9 2-3 9, Smith 2-2 2-2 8, Heinzl 1-1 0-0 2, Clare 0-0 0-0 0, Venzant 0-0 0-0 0, Awosika 4-6 3-4 11, Ramos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 26-31 88.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-6)

Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Markusson 3-4 2-2 8, Batemon 10-16 8-9 29, McClendon 2-3 2-2 8, Haney 4-11 0-0 10, Scott 5-12 3-4 13, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Gipson 2-5 0-0 5, Johansson 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 1-5 2-3 5. Totals 28-64 17-20 80.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 6-16 (Smith 2-2, Rowe 2-4, Allman 1-3, Ahmad 1-5, Awosika 0-1, Ramos 0-1), Loyola Marymount 7-22 (McClendon 2-3, Haney 2-7, Allen 1-3, Gipson 1-4, Batemon 1-4, Johansson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 29 (Robertson 13), Loyola Marymount 28 (Scott, Markusson 8). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 20 (Allman 8), Loyola Marymount 14 (Batemon 7). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 17, Loyola Marymount 23. A_933 (3,900).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.