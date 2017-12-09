BC-BKC–Bryant-Memphis Box
|MEMPHIS 90, BRYANT 72
|BRYANT (1-9)
Townes 3-10 1-3 7, Carroll 6-15 1-2 14, Ndugba 6-16 3-4 17, McHugh 2-5 0-0 5, Kostur 3-7 2-2 11, Riley 2-2 0-0 6, Urmilevicius 0-0 0-0 0, Layman 3-6 0-0 8, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, T.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 7-11 72.
Parks 3-5 0-0 6, Davenport 5-7 4-7 15, Martin 9-12 0-0 24, J.Johnson 6-11 0-0 18, Rivers 5-8 1-2 11, Enoh 1-3 3-6 5, Sameh Azab 0-2 0-0 0, Brewton 3-6 0-0 6, Rhodes 0-1 0-0 0, Nickelberry 2-3 1-1 5, Thornton 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 34-59 9-17 90.
Halftime_Memphis 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 11-30 (Kostur 3-4, Riley 2-2, Layman 2-5, Ndugba 2-7, Carroll 1-4, McHugh 1-4, Ware 0-1, T.Johnson 0-3), Memphis 13-23 (Martin 6-7, J.Johnson 6-11, Davenport 1-1, Rhodes 0-1, Nickelberry 0-1, Brewton 0-2). Fouled Out_Riley. Rebounds_Bryant 30 (Carroll 9), Memphis 30 (Rivers 6). Assists_Bryant 20 (Ndugba 11), Memphis 26 (Martin 7). Total Fouls_Bryant 21, Memphis 15. A_4,373 (18,119).
