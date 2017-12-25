BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

All Times EST OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Murray St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Belmont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 UT Martin 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Arizona St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Oregon 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UCLA 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Utah 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Colorado 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Stanford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Cal at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Navy 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Army 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Bucknell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Lehigh 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Colgate 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 American U. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Auburn 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Georgia 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Missouri 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 LSU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Alabama 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Bakersfield at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Furman 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 ETSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Mercer 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 VMI 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Samford 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Lamar 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 z-Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 z-Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Nicholls 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Grambling St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 z-Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Prairie View 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 12 .000 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 13 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 13 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 13 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 14 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT South Dakota 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 11 5 .688 W. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Denver 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 4 11 .267

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Texas State 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Troy 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 UALR 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT BYU 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Gonzaga 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 San Diego 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Portland 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Pacific 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 z-Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Seattle 0 0 .000 9 6 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Morgan St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

