BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

|All Times EST
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
___
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|z-Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|z-Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|z-Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|12
|.000
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|14
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
|SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
|WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
___
|WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|z-Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Southern Cal at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Morgan St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
