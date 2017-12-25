201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--BKC Glance,2nd Add

BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 12:01 am 12/25/2017 12:01am
Share
All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Murray St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Belmont 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
UT Martin 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 7 .364

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Washington 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Arizona 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UCLA 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Utah 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Colorado 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Washington St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
California 0 0 .000 6 7 .462

___

Monday, Dec. 25

Southern Cal at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Navy 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Army 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Bucknell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Lehigh 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Colgate 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
American U. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Lafayette 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Auburn 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Georgia 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Arkansas 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Tennessee 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Kentucky 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Missouri 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
South Carolina 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
LSU 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Alabama 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Florida 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mississippi 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 5 7 .417

___

Wednesday, Dec. 27

CS Bakersfield at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Furman 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
ETSU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Wofford 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Mercer 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
VMI 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
The Citadel 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Samford 0 0 .000 4 9 .308

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Lamar 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
z-Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
z-Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Nicholls 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
New Orleans 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
z-Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Southern U. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 3 10 .231
Prairie View 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 12 .000
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 13 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 13 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 13 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 14 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

SUMMIT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
South Dakota 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 11 5 .688
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Denver 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 4 11 .267

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Texas State 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
South Alabama 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Troy 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
UALR 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

WEST COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
BYU 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
San Diego 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
San Francisco 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Portland 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 9 .250

___

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
z-Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Seattle 0 0 .000 9 6 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Dec. 25

Southern Cal at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

CS Bakersfield at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Morgan St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest