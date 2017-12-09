BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

All Times EST OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Belmont 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 UCLA 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Colorado 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Utah 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Oregon 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Oregon St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Stanford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 California 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70

Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65

Oklahoma 85, Southern Cal 83

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Xavier, 5 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Navy 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Army 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Lehigh 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 American U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 7 .125 Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 109, Army 80

Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 3:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at American U., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Columbia, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Georgia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Alabama 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Missouri 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 LSU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Florida 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m.

UAB at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arkansas, 6:45 p.m.

Green Bay at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 ETSU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Mercer 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Wofford 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 VMI 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Samford 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Lamar 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 z-Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 z-Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 New Orleans 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at UTSA, 8 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Southern U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Prairie View 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 z-Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222 Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at UCF, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT W. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 South Dakota 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Denver 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 9 .182 Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Denver, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Texas State 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 South Alabama 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 UALR 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Montana at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Savannah St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 San Diego 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Pacific 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Portland 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Pacific at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 z-Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Seattle 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 UMKC 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at NC State, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

