BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 3:01 am 12/09/2017 03:01am
All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Murray St. 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Jacksonville St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Tennessee Tech 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Tennessee St. 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
SE Missouri 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Belmont 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
E. Kentucky 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Austin Peay 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
SIU-Edwardsville 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Morehead St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
E. Illinois 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UT Martin 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Colorado 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Washington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Washington St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Utah 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Oregon 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Arizona 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stanford 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
California 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70

Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65

Oklahoma 85, Southern Cal 83

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Michigan, 12 p.m.

Colorado at Xavier, 5 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Utah St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Navy 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Army 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Boston U. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Lehigh 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Bucknell 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Colgate 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Holy Cross 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
American U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Loyola (Md.) 0 0 .000 1 7 .125
Lafayette 0 0 .000 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest 109, Army 80

Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87

Saturday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 3:05 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at American U., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Columbia, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Mississippi St. 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Texas A&M 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Georgia 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Auburn 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Alabama 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
South Carolina 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Missouri 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Arkansas 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
LSU 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Florida 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mississippi 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Vanderbilt 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m.

UAB at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arkansas, 6:45 p.m.

Green Bay at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Furman 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
UNC-Greensboro 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
ETSU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Mercer 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Wofford 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
The Citadel 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Chattanooga 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
VMI 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
W. Carolina 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Samford 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at VMI, 1 p.m.

Samford at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
Lamar 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
z-Abilene Christian 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
SE Louisiana 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
z-Incarnate Word 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Sam Houston St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Nicholls 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
McNeese St. 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Houston Baptist 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Northwestern St. 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
New Orleans 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Texas A&M-CC 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at UTSA, 8 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Grambling St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Southern U. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Prairie View 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Jackson St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
z-Alcorn St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Alabama A&M 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
MVSU 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Alabama St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Texas Southern 0 0 .000 0 8 .000
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. at UCF, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
W. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
South Dakota 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
S. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Fort Wayne 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Denver 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
N. Dakota St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Oral Roberts 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Nebraska-Omaha 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Denver, 3 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas-Arlington 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Georgia Southern 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Georgia St. 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Texas State 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Coastal Carolina 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
South Alabama 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Troy 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Appalachian St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Arkansas St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
UALR 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Montana at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Savannah St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Gonzaga 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
BYU 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
San Diego 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
San Francisco 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
Pacific 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Loyola Marymount 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Santa Clara 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Portland 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Pepperdine 0 0 .000 3 6 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Pacific at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

San Jose St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

N. Arizona at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
New Mexico St. 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
z-Grand Canyon 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Utah Valley 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Seattle 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
CS Bakersfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Rio Grande 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
UMKC 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Chicago St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at NC State, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

