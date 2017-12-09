BC-BKC–BKC Glance,2nd Add

|All Times EST
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Tennessee Tech at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70
Colorado St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
UCLA at Michigan, 12 p.m.
Colorado at Xavier, 5 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Utah St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Kansas, 2 p.m.
Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
___
Wake Forest 109, Army 80
Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87
Mount St. Mary’s at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 3:05 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Howard at American U., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.
Navy at Columbia, 2 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m.
UAB at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arkansas, 6:45 p.m.
Green Bay at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Alabama at Arizona, 10 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Longwood at VMI, 1 p.m.
Samford at Clemson, 3 p.m.
SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|z-Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|z-Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Rice at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at UTSA, 8 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|z-Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Southern U. at UCF, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Southern U. at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at DePaul, 9 p.m.
Texas Southern at Oregon, 10 p.m.
|SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
Fort Wayne at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Denver, 3 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina, 12 p.m.
Montana at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Savannah St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Texas State at Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
|WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
___
Pacific at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
N. Arizona at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Washington, 8 p.m.
|WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|z-Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMKC at NC State, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago St. at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
