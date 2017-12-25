BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

All Times EST COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Towson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 William & Mary 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Elon 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Northeastern 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Delaware 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 James Madison 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

CONFERENCE USA Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Old Dominion 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Marshall 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 North Texas 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UTSA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 FAU 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 FIU 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UTEP 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Rice 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Monday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oakland 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wright St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Detroit 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 IUPUI 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Penn 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Brown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Cornell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Princeton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Harvard 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Columbia 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

Monday’s Games

Princeton at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Penn, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Rider 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Niagara 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Iona 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Fairfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Siena 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Marist 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Ball St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Toledo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Ohio 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Kent St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Monday’s Games

Akron at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NC A&T 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 NC Central 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 SC State 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Howard 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 12 .143 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 14 .067 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 13 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware St. at Penn, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538 Bradley 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Drake 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Loyola of Chicago 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Evansville 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UNLV 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Boise St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Nevada 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Air Force 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Boise St., 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wagner 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 CCSU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

