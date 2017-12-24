BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 3:01 am 12/24/2017 03:01am
All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Towson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
William & Mary 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Elon 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Northeastern 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Delaware 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

CONFERENCE USA
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
UAB 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Marshall 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
FAU 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTEP 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Rice 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 74, MVSU 57

Minnesota 95, FAU 60

Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84

Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64

Monday, Dec. 25

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oakland 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wright St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Detroit 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
IUPUI 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62

Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Penn 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Brown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Cornell 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Princeton 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Columbia 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Saturday’s Games

George Washington 58, Harvard 48

Niagara 89, Cornell 86

Princeton 64, Akron 62

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Rider 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Niagara 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Iona 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Fairfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Siena 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Marist 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62

Niagara 89, Cornell 86

St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Ball St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Toledo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62

Princeton 64, Akron 62

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NC A&T 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
NC Central 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
SC State 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Howard 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 14 .067
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 13 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 74, Lamar 70

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Illinois St. 1 0 1.000 7 6 .538
Bradley 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Drake 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Loyola of Chicago 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Evansville 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66

S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNLV 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Boise St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Nevada 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66

San Francisco 66, Nevada 64

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wagner 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
CCSU 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73

St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT

Dayton 79, Wagner 67

