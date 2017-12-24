BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

|All Times EST
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
|CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
UAB 74, MVSU 57
Minnesota 95, FAU 60
Southern Cal 89, Middle Tennessee 84
Mississippi St. 70, Southern Miss. 64
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
|HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62
Wisconsin 81, Green Bay 60
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
George Washington 58, Harvard 48
Niagara 89, Cornell 86
Princeton 64, Akron 62
|METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62
Niagara 89, Cornell 86
St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Toledo 77, Cleveland St. 62
Princeton 64, Akron 62
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|z-Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
NC A&T 74, Lamar 70
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
___
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 66
S. Illinois 74, Duquesne 64
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
Colorado St. 68, Long Beach St. 66
San Francisco 66, Nevada 64
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
CCSU 76, Mass.-Lowell 73
St. Peter’s 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 68, OT
Dayton 79, Wagner 67
