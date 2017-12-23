BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 3:01 am 12/23/2017 03:01am
All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Towson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
William & Mary 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
Elon 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Northeastern 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Delaware 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Drexel 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
James Madison 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

Coll. of Charleston 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Villanova 95, Hofstra 71

TCU 86, William & Mary 75

CONFERENCE USA
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Marshall 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UAB 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
North Texas 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
UTSA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
FIU 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
UTEP 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Rice 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 85, Fort Wayne 76

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50

Hartford 79, FIU 72

Marshall 91, E. Kentucky 71

Texas State 74, Rice 66

W. Kentucky 72, Austin Peay 55

N. Dakota St. 63, UTEP 51

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at UAB, 3 p.m.

FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oakland 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wright St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Detroit 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
IUPUI 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Murray St. 81, Detroit 72

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63

Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Penn 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Cornell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Brown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Harvard 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429
Princeton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Columbia 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Brown 90, Marist 69

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Rider 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Iona 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Niagara 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Canisius 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Fairfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333
Siena 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
Marist 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 90, Marist 69

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68

Siena 71, Holy Cross 65

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62

Rider 71, Penn St. 70

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Ball St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Akron 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Ohio 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Toledo 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Kent St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81

Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54

Southern Cal 84, Akron 53

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NC A&T 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
NC Central 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
SC State 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Howard 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 12 .143
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 14 .067
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 13 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Radford 66, NC A&T 60

George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79

Virginia 82, Hampton 48

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53

Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50

Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68

Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 58

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Lamar, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Evansville 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Bradley 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Drake 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417
Loyola of Chicago 0 1 .000 10 3 .769

___

Friday’s Games

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

Mississippi 82, Bradley 59

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Missouri St. 64, Loyola of Chicago 59

Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67

Nevada 86, S. Illinois 64

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNLV 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Nevada 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
Boise St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727
Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Air Force 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78

UNLV 94, N. Colorado 91

Nevada 86, S. Illinois 64

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wagner 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
CCSU 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.

