BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

All Times EST COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Towson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 William & Mary 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Elon 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Northeastern 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Hofstra 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Delaware 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Drexel 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 James Madison 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 9 .182

Friday’s Games

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

Coll. of Charleston 67, Coastal Carolina 65

Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Villanova 95, Hofstra 71

TCU 86, William & Mary 75

CONFERENCE USA Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 8 2 .800 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Marshall 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UAB 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 FAU 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 North Texas 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 UTSA 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 FIU 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 UTEP 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Charlotte 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Rice 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Friday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 85, Fort Wayne 76

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50

Hartford 79, FIU 72

Marshall 91, E. Kentucky 71

Texas State 74, Rice 66

W. Kentucky 72, Austin Peay 55

N. Dakota St. 63, UTEP 51

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at UAB, 3 p.m.

FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oakland 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wright St. 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Green Bay 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Detroit 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 IUPUI 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Friday’s Games

Murray St. 81, Detroit 72

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63

Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Penn 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Cornell 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Brown 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Harvard 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Yale 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Princeton 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Columbia 0 0 .000 1 10 .091

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Brown 90, Marist 69

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.

Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Rider 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Iona 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Niagara 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Manhattan 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Fairfield 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Siena 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Marist 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Friday’s Games

Brown 90, Marist 69

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68

Siena 71, Holy Cross 65

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62

Rider 71, Penn St. 70

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64

Saturday’s Games

Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Ball St. 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Akron 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Buffalo 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Ohio 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Toledo 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Kent St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Friday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81

Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54

Southern Cal 84, Akron 53

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.

Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NC A&T 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 NC Central 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 SC State 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Howard 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 12 .143 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 14 .067 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 13 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

Friday’s Games

Radford 66, NC A&T 60

George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79

Virginia 82, Hampton 48

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53

Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50

Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68

Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 58

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Lamar, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Missouri St. 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Evansville 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Bradley 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Drake 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Loyola of Chicago 0 1 .000 10 3 .769

Friday’s Games

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

Mississippi 82, Bradley 59

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Missouri St. 64, Loyola of Chicago 59

Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67

S. Illinois at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Boise St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UNLV 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Nevada 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 Wyoming 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Utah St. 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Air Force 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 New Mexico 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273

Friday’s Games

New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78

N. Colorado at UNLV, 10 p.m.

S. Illinois at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wagner 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 CCSU 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 3 8 .273 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 12 .077

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.

