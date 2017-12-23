BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

|All Times EST
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Elon 73, Indiana St. 68
Coll. of Charleston 67, Coastal Carolina 65
Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75
Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59
Villanova 95, Hofstra 71
TCU 86, William & Mary 75
|CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Louisiana Tech 85, Fort Wayne 76
Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67
Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50
Hartford 79, FIU 72
Marshall 91, E. Kentucky 71
Texas State 74, Rice 66
W. Kentucky 72, Austin Peay 55
N. Dakota St. 63, UTEP 51
MVSU at UAB, 3 p.m.
FAU at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
|HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Murray St. 81, Detroit 72
Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81
W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63
Wright St. 85, Georgia Tech 81
Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
___
Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58
Brown 90, Marist 69
Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64
Harvard at George Washington, 12 p.m.
Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.
|METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
Brown 90, Marist 69
Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68
Siena 71, Holy Cross 65
Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62
Rider 71, Penn St. 70
Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64
Manhattan at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Niagara at Cornell, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52
Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81
Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54
Southern Cal 84, Akron 53
W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63
Toledo at Cleveland St., 2 p.m.
Princeton at Akron, 7 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|z-Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Radford 66, NC A&T 60
George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79
Virginia 82, Hampton 48
Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53
Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50
Howard 80, UNC-Wilmington 75
Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68
Washington St. 86, Bethune-Cookman 58
NC A&T at Lamar, 3 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
___
Elon 73, Indiana St. 68
Mississippi 82, Bradley 59
Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
Missouri St. 64, Loyola of Chicago 59
Xavier 77, N. Iowa 67
S. Illinois at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Duquesne, 8:30 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
___
New Mexico 87, Prairie View 78
N. Colorado at UNLV, 10 p.m.
S. Illinois at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Nevada, 11 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58
Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75
LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66
Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53
Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter’s, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Dayton, 3 p.m.
