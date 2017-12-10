BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

|All Times EST
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62
Towson 78, UMBC 65
Northeastern 71, Vermont 67
Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68
Hofstra 88, Rider 82
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62
Auburn 85, UAB 80
Middle Tennessee 77, Mississippi 58
North Texas 85, McNeese St. 47
Louisiana Tech 91, Jackson St. 62
Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46
Marshall 93, Toledo 87
UTSA 87, Houston Baptist 71
UTEP 76, Washington St. 69
Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67
W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79
Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54
Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50
DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55
W. Illinois 90, Milwaukee 69
Missouri 100, Green Bay 77
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67
Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75
Penn 78, Dayton 70
Navy at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Yale at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
___
Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Stetson 79, Marist 76
Evansville 65, Canisius 58
Iona 74, NJIT 70
Manhattan 80, Morgan St. 66
Hofstra 88, Rider 82
Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69
St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Yale at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55
Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73
Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70
W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79
Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54
Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46
Marshall 93, Toledo 87
Akron 94, Appalachian St. 89
W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|z-Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48
UConn 72, Coppin St. 59
Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74
Furman 101, SC State 72
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52
American U. 74, Howard 63
Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64
George Mason 77, NC Central 65
Georgia Southern 102, Savannah St. 91
Manhattan 80, Morgan St. 66
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.
Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
___
Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70
Evansville 65, Canisius 58
Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52
Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72
Drake 93, Nebraska-Omaha 74
SE Missouri 75, S. Illinois 69
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
TCU 84, Nevada 80
Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54
California 63, San Diego St. 62
Wyoming 86, Pacific 72
Utah 77, Utah St. 67
New Mexico St. 65, New Mexico 62
Portland 64, San Jose St. 55
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 63
UNLV 89, Illinois 82
E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
___
N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55
Memphis 90, Bryant 72
Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60
Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68
Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50
Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Army at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
