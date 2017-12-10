201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--BKC Glance,1st Add

BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 3:01 am 12/10/2017 03:01am
Share
All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Towson 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Hofstra 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
William & Mary 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Elon 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Drexel 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Delaware 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
James Madison 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 97, William & Mary 62

Towson 78, UMBC 65

Northeastern 71, Vermont 67

Notre Dame 92, Delaware 68

Hofstra 88, Rider 82

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750
Old Dominion 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Marshall 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625
UAB 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
North Texas 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
UTSA 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
FIU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
UTEP 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Rice 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin 81, Rice 62

Auburn 85, UAB 80

Middle Tennessee 77, Mississippi 58

North Texas 85, McNeese St. 47

Louisiana Tech 91, Jackson St. 62

Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46

Marshall 93, Toledo 87

UTSA 87, Houston Baptist 71

UTEP 76, Washington St. 69

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Oakland 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Wright St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Detroit 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Green Bay 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
IUPUI 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 95, Youngstown St. 67

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54

Oakland 82, Chicago St. 50

DePaul 65, Ill.-Chicago 55

W. Illinois 90, Milwaukee 69

Missouri 100, Green Bay 77

Sunday’s Games

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Penn 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Yale 0 0 .000 6 6 .500
Brown 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Cornell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Harvard 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Princeton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250
Columbia 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 75, Yale 67

Brown 89, Mass.-Lowell 75

Penn 78, Dayton 70

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Columbia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Yale at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Rider 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Iona 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Manhattan 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Niagara 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Canisius 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
Siena 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Marist 0 0 .000 2 8 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 93, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Stetson 79, Marist 76

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Iona 74, NJIT 70

Manhattan 80, Morgan St. 66

Hofstra 88, Rider 82

Albany (NY) 74, Siena 69

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

St. Peter’s at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Yale at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Princeton, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 8 1 .889
E. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Akron 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Buffalo 0 0 .000 6 3 .667
Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 4 .636
W. Michigan 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Ball St. 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
N. Illinois 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 6 4 .600
Toledo 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Ohio 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55

Miami (Ohio) 81, Fort Wayne 73

Cent. Michigan 74, Tennessee Tech 69

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

W. Michigan 87, Detroit 79

Wright St. 63, Kent St. 54

Old Dominion 88, Bowling Green 46

Marshall 93, Toledo 87

Akron 94, Appalachian St. 89

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
NC Central 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 8 .273
SC State 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 9 .182
Howard 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 10 .091
Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000
Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 10 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 97, Delaware St. 48

UConn 72, Coppin St. 59

Georgetown 83, NC A&T 74

Furman 101, SC State 72

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52

American U. 74, Howard 63

Mercer 82, Florida A&M 64

George Mason 77, NC Central 65

Georgia Southern 102, Savannah St. 91

Manhattan 80, Morgan St. 66

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Charleston Southern at SC State, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at UMBC, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 10 1 .909
Missouri St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818
Evansville 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Valparaiso 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Bradley 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
N. Iowa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778
Drake 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
S. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Indiana St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444
Illinois St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 71, Valparaiso 70

Evansville 65, Canisius 58

Loyola of Chicago 80, Norfolk St. 52

Murray St. 78, Illinois St. 72

Drake 93, Nebraska-Omaha 74

SE Missouri 75, S. Illinois 69

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Green Bay at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Boise St. 0 0 .000 9 1 .900
Fresno St. 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
UNLV 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
Nevada 0 0 .000 8 2 .800
San Diego St. 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Wyoming 0 0 .000 7 3 .700
Air Force 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Utah St. 0 0 .000 5 6 .455
Colorado St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 84, Nevada 80

Boise St. 77, Sacramento St. 54

California 63, San Diego St. 62

Wyoming 86, Pacific 72

Utah 77, Utah St. 67

New Mexico St. 65, New Mexico 62

Portland 64, San Jose St. 55

Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 63

Sunday’s Games

UNLV 89, Illinois 82

Tuesday, Dec. 12

E. Washington at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wagner 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Robert Morris 0 0 .000 5 4 .556
CCSU 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 5 5 .500
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 4 6 .400
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 6 .333
Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 7 .300
St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 2 7 .222
Bryant 0 0 .000 1 9 .100

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Illinois 61, CCSU 55

Memphis 90, Bryant 72

Lehigh 75, Mount St. Mary’s 60

Fordham 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 68

Sacred Heart 62, Lafayette 50

Rutgers 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Army at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest