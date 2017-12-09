BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

All Times EST COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Towson 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Coll. of Charleston 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 William & Mary 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Hofstra 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Elon 0 0 .000 6 4 .600 Drexel 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Northeastern 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Delaware 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 UNC-Wilmington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 James Madison 0 0 .000 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

UMBC at Towson, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Rider, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Middle Tennessee 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Louisiana Tech 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 W. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 UAB 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Old Dominion 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Marshall 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 FAU 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 North Texas 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 UTSA 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Southern Miss. 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 FIU 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Charlotte 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 UTEP 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Rice 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

UAB at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Kentucky 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Oakland 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Wright St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Detroit 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Green Bay 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Ill.-Chicago 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 IUPUI 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Cleveland St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Youngstown St. 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at Butler, 12 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.

Chicago St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Penn 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Yale 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Brown 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Dartmouth 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Cornell 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Harvard 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Princeton 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Columbia 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 73, Maine 66

Saturday’s Games

Yale at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dayton, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Navy at Columbia, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Rider 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 St. Peter’s 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Canisius 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Niagara 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Iona 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Manhattan 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Fairfield 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 Quinnipiac 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 Siena 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Marist 0 0 .000 2 7 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Iona at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Rider, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Cent. Michigan 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 E. Michigan 0 0 .000 6 2 .750 Bowling Green 0 0 .000 7 3 .700 Akron 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Buffalo 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Toledo 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 W. Michigan 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Ball St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Kent St. 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 N. Illinois 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Ohio 0 0 .000 4 4 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at N. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Akron, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NC A&T 0 0 .000 5 3 .625 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 NC Central 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 z-Savannah St. 0 0 .000 3 7 .300 SC State 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 2 8 .200 Howard 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 0 8 .000 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 0 9 .000

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87

Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at UConn, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.

SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

Howard at American U., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Mercer, 4 p.m.

NC Central at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Savannah St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Loyola of Chicago 0 0 .000 9 1 .900 Valparaiso 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Missouri St. 0 0 .000 9 2 .818 Evansville 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Bradley 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 N. Iowa 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 S. Illinois 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Drake 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Illinois St. 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 Indiana St. 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Canisius at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 6 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Boise St. 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 Nevada 0 0 .000 8 1 .889 San Diego St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Fresno St. 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 UNLV 0 0 .000 7 2 .778 Wyoming 0 0 .000 6 3 .667 Utah St. 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Air Force 0 0 .000 5 5 .500 Colorado St. 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 New Mexico 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 San Jose St. 0 0 .000 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48

Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at TCU, 1 a.m.

Sacramento St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

California at San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Pacific at Wyoming, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Portland, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at UNLV, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wagner 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 CCSU 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Robert Morris 0 0 .000 5 4 .556 Sacred Heart 0 0 .000 4 5 .444 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 .000 4 6 .400 Fairleigh Dickinson 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 Mount St. Mary’s 0 0 .000 3 6 .333 St. Francis Brooklyn 0 0 .000 2 6 .250 Bryant 0 0 .000 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at N. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 3 p.m.

Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.