BC-BKC–BKC Glance,1st Add

|All Times EST
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
___
William & Mary at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
UMBC at Towson, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Rider, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at LSU, 5 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
Rice at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
UAB at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
McNeese St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Chattanooga, 1 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
FIU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
|HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Youngstown St. at Butler, 12 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.
Chicago St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Missouri, 9 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
IUPUI at Purdue, 7 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
Dartmouth 73, Maine 66
Yale at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dayton, 3 p.m.
Navy at Columbia, 2 p.m.
|METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|St. Peter’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
___
Monmouth (NJ) at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
Stetson at Marist, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Iona at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Hofstra at Rider, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Siena at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
___
CCSU at N. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Akron, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Wright St., 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Toledo, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Ohio, 2 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|z-Savannah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Liberty 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Boston U. 90, Bethune-Cookman 87
Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75
Delaware St. at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at UConn, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Georgetown, 2:30 p.m.
SC State at Furman, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.
Howard at American U., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Mercer, 4 p.m.
NC Central at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Savannah St. at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
North Florida at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Loyola of Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Missouri St. 88, Hampton 75
Valparaiso at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Canisius at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Loyola of Chicago, 4 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Drake, 6 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
Drake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
___
UC Riverside 67, Air Force 48
Oregon 95, Colorado St. 65
Nevada at TCU, 1 a.m.
Sacramento St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
California at San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Pacific at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Illinois at UNLV, 12 a.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
___
CCSU at N. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 3 p.m.
Lafayette at Sacred Heart, 3:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Niagara, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at LIU Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Louisville, 7 p.m.
