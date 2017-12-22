BC-BKC–Bethune-Cookman-Washington St. Box

WASHINGTON ST. 86, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 58 BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-9)

Diakite 8-11 0-5 16, Davis 1-4 2-4 4, Maitland 1-13 2-3 5, Altidort 4-12 1-1 12, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Manzie 0-1 0-1 0, Francis 3-6 0-0 6, Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 0-5 0-0 0, Tabb 1-9 3-3 6. Totals 22-70 8-17 58.

WASHINGTON ST. (8-4)

Bernstine 4-6 2-4 10, Franks 8-16 8-8 28, Hinson 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 4-9 0-1 12, Flynn 3-10 4-4 12, Pollard 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Chidom 0-1 2-2 2, Acquaah 1-3 1-1 3, Langston 0-0 0-0 0, Ergas 0-1 0-0 0, Skaggs 4-7 2-2 14. Totals 26-58 19-22 86.

Halftime_40-40. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 6-29 (Altidort 3-8, Smith 1-4, Tabb 1-4, Maitland 1-7, Diakite 0-1, Gaines 0-1, Davis 0-1, Collins 0-3), Washington St. 15-34 (Skaggs 4-6, Daniels 4-8, Franks 4-8, Flynn 2-8, Hinson 1-3, Ergas 0-1). Fouled Out_Tabb. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 39 (Diakite 11), Washington St. 44 (Bernstine 15). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 5 (Francis 3), Washington St. 19 (Flynn 7). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 23, Washington St. 18. Technicals_Tabb.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.