BC-BKC–Ark.-Pine Bluff-UT Martin Box

UT MARTIN 74, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 68 ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-14)

Steen 1-6 0-0 2, Harper 1-4 0-0 2, Posey 2-6 2-2 8, McKnight 5-16 6-7 17, Jackson 5-12 0-1 14, Robertson 0-0 2-4 2, McDyess 2-4 3-4 7, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 1-2 1, Toliver 5-6 0-0 15. Totals 21-55 14-20 68.

UT MARTIN (5-8)

Fofana 4-5 0-0 8, Lewis 9-20 6-8 27, Parker 2-3 0-0 4, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Butler 2-8 4-4 9, Williams 3-5 3-3 10, Gill 4-5 0-0 8, Victor 0-0 0-0 0, Hewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Beaufort 0-0 0-0 0, Bogan 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-51 13-15 74.

Halftime_UT Martin 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 12-30 (Toliver 5-6, Jackson 4-10, Posey 2-4, McKnight 1-9, Hardy 0-1), UT Martin 7-18 (Lewis 3-7, Williams 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Bogan 1-2, Butler 1-6). Fouled Out_Thompson, Gill. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 20 (McDyess 6), UT Martin 35 (Lewis 12). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (Jackson 5), UT Martin 20 (Thompson, Butler, Fofana 5). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 13, UT Martin 18. A_814 (4,800).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.