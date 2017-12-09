BC-BKC–Appalachian St.-Akron Box
|AKRON 94, APPALACHIAN ST. 89
|APPALACHIAN ST. (5-6)
T.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, I.Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Kinney 9-13 9-11 28, Shabazz 10-19 2-3 26, Forrest 4-10 2-4 13, Hinton 2-4 0-0 5, Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 2-4 0-0 5, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-64 13-18 89.
Utomi 7-15 0-0 18, Olojakpoke 7-9 1-2 15, Ivey 6-10 0-1 15, Parrish 3-4 2-5 8, Duvivier 8-13 2-4 24, Sayles 1-2 2-2 4, Kostelac 1-1 0-0 2, Cotton 1-6 5-6 8, Patton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 12-20 94.
Halftime_Akron 47-38. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 12-27 (Shabazz 4-9, Forrest 3-7, Kinney 1-1, T.Johnson 1-2, Hinton 1-2, Williams 1-3, Holley 1-3), Akron 14-24 (Duvivier 6-9, Utomi 4-9, Ivey 3-4, Cotton 1-2). Fouled Out_Ivey, Olojakpoke. Rebounds_Appalachian St. 28 (T.Johnson 7), Akron 31 (Utomi 10). Assists_Appalachian St. 18 (Shabazz, Forrest 5), Akron 26 (Ivey 10). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 18, Akron 17. A_2,219 (5,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.