BC-BKC–Allen-Campbell Box

CAMPBELL 91, ALLEN 62 ALLEN (0-2)

Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Moore 6-9 2-2 14, Role 1-6 3-3 6, Washington 6-18 5-7 20, Ford 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 2-4 4, Parvis 1-3 1-2 3, Simmons 0-2 0-1 0, Trawick 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 3-10 2-4 9, Kershaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 15-23 62.

CAMPBELL (6-6)

S.Whitfield 6-7 2-2 14, Eudy 2-2 0-2 4, Clemons 5-10 5-6 16, Burk 5-9 2-2 14, Gensler 7-13 0-1 19, Cluxton 1-3 0-2 2, Cuadra 2-2 1-3 5, Greely 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 4-6 0-1 10, Lado 1-1 0-1 2, Self 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 2-2 2, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, J.Whitfield 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 34-58 12-22 91.

Halftime_Campbell 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Allen 5-19 (Washington 3-7, Role 1-4, Jackson 1-4, Parvis 0-1, Ford 0-1, Williams 0-2), Campbell 11-24 (Gensler 5-10, Oliver 2-4, Burk 2-5, J.Whitfield 1-2, Clemons 1-3). Fouled Out_Nelson. Rebounds_Allen 40 (Moore 9), Campbell 28 (Cluxton 5). Assists_Allen 8 (Jackson 4), Campbell 24 (Clemons 9). Total Fouls_Allen 21, Campbell 20. A_1,062 (3,095).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.