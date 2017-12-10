BC-BKC–Alabama-Arizona Box
|ARIZONA 88, ALABAMA 82
|ALABAMA (7-3)
Hall 6-8 3-4 15, Sexton 6-15 15-16 30, Ingram 2-10 5-6 10, Petty 4-13 1-2 13, Norris 2-6 0-0 6, G.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Giddens 4-7 0-0 8, H.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 24-28 82.
Ayton 12-18 4-8 29, Ristic 4-10 1-2 9, Trier 4-6 14-16 25, Jackson-Cartwright 1-4 0-1 3, Randolph 5-10 0-0 13, Lee 1-2 0-2 2, Pinder 0-0 0-0 0, Barcello 0-0 0-0 0, Alkins 2-6 3-6 7, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 22-35 88.
Halftime_Alabama 40-38. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-24 (Petty 4-10, Sexton 3-6, Norris 2-5, Ingram 1-2, Johnson 0-1), Arizona 8-16 (Trier 3-4, Randolph 3-5, Jackson-Cartwright 1-2, Ayton 1-2, Alkins 0-3). Fouled Out_H.Jones, Sexton. Rebounds_Alabama 26 (Hall 12), Arizona 41 (Ayton 18). Assists_Alabama 15 (Ingram 6), Arizona 17 (Trier 6). Total Fouls_Alabama 27, Arizona 21. A_14,644 (14,644).
