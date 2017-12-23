BC-BKC–Alabama A&M-Georgetown Box

GEORGETOWN 89, ALABAMA A&M 49 ALABAMA A&M (0-13)

Kennedy 1-8 2-2 4, Sherif 6-10 0-0 12, Walters 2-9 0-0 4, Art.Johnson 2-8 0-2 5, Merriweather 2-8 0-0 5, Burnett 0-1 0-0 0, Wiley 3-6 0-0 8, Houston 0-0 0-0 0, Goulbourne 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 2-5 0-0 5, Ari.Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Reeder 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 20-59 4-7 49.

GEORGETOWN (10-1)

Derrickson 2-4 4-4 8, Pickett 4-9 0-0 10, Govan 3-8 5-7 11, Mulmore 3-3 1-2 7, K.Johnson 4-8 1-1 10, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 6-7 4-4 16, Blair 5-9 0-0 13, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Mosely 3-5 0-0 6, Dickerson 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-60 15-18 89.

Halftime_Georgetown 44-21. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 5-21 (Wiley 2-3, Petty 1-2, Art.Johnson 1-4, Merriweather 1-6, Kennedy 0-2, Walters 0-4), Georgetown 6-23 (Blair 3-7, Pickett 2-6, K.Johnson 1-4, Hines 0-1, Govan 0-1, Derrickson 0-1, Mosely 0-1, Dickerson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 23 (Wiley 6), Georgetown 36 (Govan, Mosely 7). Assists_Alabama A&M 12 (Walters 8), Georgetown 20 (Dickerson 6). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 16, Georgetown 14. A_5,149 (20,356).

