BC-BKC–Akron-Southern Cal Box

SOUTHERN CAL 84, AKRON 53 AKRON (6-3)

Utomi 3-10 3-5 11, Olojakpoke 0-2 0-0 0, Parrish 3-9 3-3 11, Ivey 2-6 1-2 6, Duvivier 2-8 1-2 6, Sayles 5-6 2-2 12, Kostelac 0-0 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 2-2 2, Cotton 1-7 2-3 5, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 14-19 53.

SOUTHERN CAL (7-4)

Rakocevic 3-4 3-5 9, Metu 5-8 4-4 16, McLaughlin 3-8 2-2 9, Stewart 6-14 5-6 20, Mathews 5-9 1-2 13, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2, Uyaelunmo 0-0 0-0 0, Boatwright 1-3 0-2 2, Aaron 2-3 0-0 5, O’Bannon 1-1 2-2 5, Karis 0-1 1-2 1, Usher 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 27-55 20-27 84.

Halftime_Akron 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-28 (Utomi 2-7, Parrish 2-7, Cotton 1-4, Duvivier 1-4, Ivey 1-5, Smith 0-1), Southern Cal 10-23 (Stewart 3-7, Metu 2-2, Mathews 2-4, O’Bannon 1-1, Aaron 1-2, McLaughlin 1-4, Usher 0-1, Boatwright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Akron 22 (Ivey 8), Southern Cal 37 (Rakocevic 9). Assists_Akron 12 (Ivey 6), Southern Cal 13 (McLaughlin 6). Total Fouls_Akron 22, Southern Cal 19. Technicals_Ivey, Stewart.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.