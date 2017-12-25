BC-BKC–Akron-Davidson Box

DAVIDSON 91, AKRON 78 AKRON (6-5)

Olojakpoke 1-3 0-1 2, Utomi 7-15 4-5 22, Duvivier 8-16 0-0 21, Ivey 8-11 4-4 25, Parrish 1-2 1-2 3, Sayles 0-0 2-2 2, Kostelac 0-0 0-0 0, McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0, Patton 0-1 1-2 1, Cotton 0-2 2-2 2, Gbadebo 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-18 78.

DAVIDSON (5-6)

Michelsen 3-5 4-4 11, Aldridge 7-14 2-3 16, Gudmundsson 2-10 3-4 9, Pritchett 5-8 2-2 14, Grady 12-19 1-2 30, Magarity 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Reigel 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 33-62 12-15 91.

Halftime_Davidson 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Akron 14-35 (Ivey 5-8, Duvivier 5-12, Utomi 4-10, Smith 0-1, Patton 0-1, Parrish 0-1, Cotton 0-2), Davidson 13-28 (Grady 5-9, Reigel 2-3, Pritchett 2-3, Gudmundsson 2-6, Magarity 1-2, Michelsen 1-3, Aldridge 0-2). Fouled Out_Michelsen. Rebounds_Akron 25 (Utomi 9), Davidson 28 (Gudmundsson 8). Assists_Akron 14 (Ivey 7), Davidson 21 (Gudmundsson 8). Total Fouls_Akron 17, Davidson 17.

