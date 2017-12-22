201.5
800 Coaching Victories

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 8:45 pm 12/22/2017 08:45pm
Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Dec. 22
1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098
2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1018
3. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn 1001
4. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 1000
5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 989
6. Jody Conradt, Texas 900
7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 894
8. Robin Selvig, Montana 865
9. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 864
10. Andy Landers, Georgia 862

