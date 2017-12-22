800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Dec. 22 1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098 2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1018 3. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn 1001 4. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 1000 5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 989 6. Jody Conradt, Texas 900 7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 894 8. Robin Selvig, Montana 865 9. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 864 10. Andy Landers, Georgia 862

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.