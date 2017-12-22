800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):
|Through Dec. 22
|1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee
|1098
|2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford
|1018
|3. x-Geno Auriemma, UConn
|1001
|4. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina
|1000
|5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers
|989
|6. Jody Conradt, Texas
|900
|7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga
|894
|8. Robin Selvig, Montana
|865
|9. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame
|864
|10. Andy Landers, Georgia
|862
