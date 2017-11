Women’s Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Friday, Nov. 10

No. 3 Baylor vs. Lamar, 8 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Stanford, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Virginia, 9 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA vs. San Jose State, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. Southeast Missouri State, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. Coppin State, Mid

No. 13 West Virginia vs. CCSU, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. Albany, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Missouri vs. Western Kentucky at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

No. 18 Florida State vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Oregon State vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.

No. 20 California vs. Saint Mary’s, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma vs. Belmont, 8 p.m.

No. 23 South Florida vs. LSU, 5:30 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.

No. 25 DePaul vs. Northern Colorado, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

No. 16 Missouri vs. Iowa or Quinnipiac at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa, TBD

Sunday, Nov. 12

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 10 Stanford at Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Stetson, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Baylor vs. Coppin State, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Louisville, 4 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA vs. Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Duke at Grand Canyon, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Tennessee vs. ETSU, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Florida State at Jacksonville State, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. Louisiana-Lafayette or New Orleans, 3 p.m.

No. 23 South Florida vs. Houston Baptist, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. Old Dominion or Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13

No. 4 South Carolina at No. 15 Maryland, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. Prairie View A&M, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Marquette at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma at No. 25 DePaul, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Baylor vs. Central Arkansas, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Notre Dame at Western Kentucky, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, 7 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

No. 2 Texas vs. McNeese State, Noon

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Idaho, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Tennessee vs. James Madison, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Oregon State vs. Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

No. 4 South Carolina vs. Wofford, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Georgia State, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Duke vs. High Point, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Maryland vs. Niagara, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Missouri vs. Wright State, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, TBA

Friday, Nov. 17

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 20 California, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. UTSA, 8 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Stanford vs. UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. Alabama State, 11 p.m.

No. 18 Florida State at Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Oklahoma vs. SMU, 8 p.m.

No. 23 South Florida vs. Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

No. 25 DePaul vs. Delaware State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

No. 3 Baylor at No. 8 UCLA, TBA

No. 25 DePaul vs. Mississippi or Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 15 Maryland at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Washington, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Mississippi vs. Southern Mississippi, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Louisville vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Stanford vs. CSU Bakersfield, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon vs. Ball State, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Duke at Villanova, 1 p.m.

No. 13 West Virginia vs. North Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Missouri at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Marquette vs. Loyola (Md.), 4 p.m.

No. 18 Florida State at Grambling State, 5 p.m.

No. 20 California at Brown, Noon

No. 20 Texas A&M vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan vs. TBD in Women’s NIT, TBA

