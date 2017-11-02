Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Tony La Russa as vice president, special assistant to the president of baseball operations; Ron Roenicke bench coach; Tom Goodwin first base coach and outfield instructor; and Carlos Febles third base coach and infield instructor. Announced Dana LeVangie will return as bullpen coach and catching coordinator. Exercised the 2018 contract options on RHP Craig Kimbrel and LHP Chris Sale. Reinstated INF Marco Hernandez and RHPs Tyler Thornburg and Steven Wright from the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Robbie Ross Jr. and INF Josh Rutledge from the 60-day DL and both elected free agency after refusing outright assignments. Selected the contracts of OF Bryce Brentz and LHP Williams Jerez from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Declined the 2018 contract option on C Geovany Soto. Reinstated OF Charlie Tilson and RHP Zach Putnam from the 60-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rick Andersobn bullpen coach, Chris Bosio pitching coach, Dave Clark third base coach, Phil Clark assistant hitting coach, Steve Liddle bench coach, Lloyd McClendon hitting coach, Ramon Santiago first base coach and Joe Vavra quality control coach.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Upton on a five-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced C Erik Kratz refused an outright assignment and elected free agency.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on 2B Jed Lowrie. Named Mark Kotsay major league quality control coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF-OF Andrew Romine off waivers from Detroit. Reinstated RHP David Phelps and LHP Drew Smyly from the 60-day DL. Declined the 2018 contract options for RHPs Yovani Gallardo and Hisashi Iwakuma.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor Kimera Bartee, hitting coach Jeff Branson, third base coach Joey Cora, coach Dave Jauss, assistant hitting coach Jeff Livesey, bench coach Tom Prince, bullpen coach Euclides Rojas, pitching coach Ray Searage, and bullpen catchers Heberto Andrade and Jordan Comadena to one-year contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with hitting coach Kevin Long. Declined the 2018 contract option on 1B/OF Adam Lind.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Exercised the 2018 contract options on RHPs Will Anderson, Austin Sweet, Mike Elwood, Alec Kisena, Josh Glick, Dalton Shalberg, Tanner Cable and Kyle Richards; LHP Javier Reynoso; OFs Blake Brown, Cody Livesay, Matt Hearn, Terry McClure and Dan Holst; and INFs Brett Sakurai and Joel McKeithan. Declined the 2018 contract options on INFs Jack Hranec, Seth Heck, Logan Davis, Anthony Caronia, Brent Gillespie, Evan Rogers and Garrett Mattlage; Cs Chase Simmons and Brian Lees; and RHPs Ruger Rodriguez, Trevor Bauer, Kaleb Earls and Jonathan Pusateri.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Frank Trimarco to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Brandon Rawe. Sent RHP Josh Glick to Gateway to complete a previous trade.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned G Ben McLemore and F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

NBA G League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Waived F Damonte Dodd, F Devin Gilligan, G Tyler Haws, G-F Dustin Salisbery and G Isaiah Zierden.

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Waived F Jason McManamen and G Franklin Session.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Andrew Luck on injured reserve. Signed OT Tyreek Burwell from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Hamilton DB Mariel Cooper an undisclosed amount for a late hit out of bounds on Ottawa WR Jake Harty; Calgary OL Randy Richards an undisclosed amount for an unnecessary hit to Edmonton’s Euclid Cummings; BC Lions LB Dyshawn Davis an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris; and Winnipeg LB Kyle Knox an undisclosed amount for leading with the crown of his helmet on a hit to BC Lions RB Tyler Davis.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Philip Nelson, WR Garry Brown, DE Chris Casher and DL Sam Montgomery from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O’Brien from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Anthony Peluso to Hershey.

Southern Professional Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Sean Bonar.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

VANCOUVER STEALTH — Acquired G Brodie MacDonald from Georgia for a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Signed women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer a four-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

NYU — Named Victoria Goldbach assissant softball coach.

