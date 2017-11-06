The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2017-18 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. UConn (32)
|36-1
|800
|1
| 2. Texas
|25-9
|722
|14
| 3. Baylor
|33-4
|709
|5
| 4. South Carolina
|33-4
|674
|3
| 5. Ohio St.
|28-7
|635
|11
| 6. Notre Dame
|33-4
|629
|2
| 7. Mississippi St.
|34-5
|619
|7
| 8. UCLA
|25-9
|612
|15
| 9. Louisville
|29-8
|546
|13
|10. Stanford
|32-6
|527
|6
|11. Oregon
|23-14
|485
|—
|12. Duke
|28-6
|435
|9
|13. West Virginia
|24-11
|359
|22
|14. Tennessee
|20-12
|344
|—
|15. Maryland
|32-3
|325
|4
|16. Missouri
|22-11
|315
|25
|17. Marquette
|25-8
|264
|—
|18. Florida St.
|28-7
|234
|10
|19. Oregon St.
|31-5
|201
|8
|20. California
|20-14
|169
|—
|20. Texas A&M
|22-12
|169
|—
|22. Oklahoma
|23-10
|143
|23
|23. South Florida
|24-9
|117
|—
|24. Michigan
|28-9
|113
|—
|25. DePaul
|27-8
|65
|19
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 42, Arizona St. 25, Virginia 23, Miami 21, LSU 11, North Carolina 9, Gonzaga 9, Florida 8, Quinnipiac 6, NC State 6, Washington 4, Drake 4, Purdue 4, Michigan St. 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas St 3, Syracuse 2, Alabama 2, Washington St 1, Indiana 1, Oklahoma St. 1.
