The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2017-18 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2016-17 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (33)
|28-9
|1572
|7
|2. Michigan St. (13)
|20-15
|1520
|—
|3. Arizona (18)
|32-5
|1506
|4
|4. Kansas (1)
|31-5
|1439
|3
|5. Kentucky
|32-6
|1340
|6
|6. Villanova
|32-4
|1284
|1
|7. Wichita St.
|31-5
|1270
|19
|8. Florida
|27-9
|1100
|20
|9. North Carolina
|33-7
|1047
|5
|10. Southern Cal
|26-10
|995
|—
|11. West Virginia
|28-9
|840
|13
|12. Cincinnati
|30-6
|837
|18
|13. Miami
|21-12
|836
|—
|14. Notre Dame
|26-10
|814
|14
|15. Minnesota
|24-10
|642
|—
|16. Louisville
|25-9
|570
|10
|17. Xavier
|24-14
|544
|—
|18. Gonzaga
|37-2
|500
|2
|19. Northwestern
|24-12
|473
|—
|20. Purdue
|27-8
|362
|15
|21. UCLA
|31-5
|340
|8
|22. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|29-5
|333
|22
|23. Seton Hall
|21-12
|274
|—
|24. Baylor
|27-8
|167
|12
|25. Texas A&M
|16-15
|130
|—
Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.
