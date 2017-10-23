201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Miami's Larranaga says he…

Miami’s Larranaga says he is ‘Coach-3’ in corruption probe

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 3:23 pm 10/23/2017 03:23pm
Share
Miami NCAA college basketball head coach Jim Larranaga reads a statement to reporters during a news conference, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami has been linked to the federal investigation into corruption of college basketball that has rocked the sport, and Larranaga discussed allegations that someone was willing to pay $150,000 to get a recruit to commit to the Hurricanes. Larranaga, through his attorney, has denied any involvement. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is the “Coach-3” named in court documents that detail the federal investigation of corruption in college basketball recruiting, and insists he did nothing wrong.

Larranaga spoke out Monday about the scandal for the first time, reading from a prepared statement. He has not been named specifically in documents, though “Coach-3” is listed in those papers as someone who allegedly had conversations with a sneaker company executive about paying a recruit $150,000 in exchange for a commitment.

Larranaga says, “I certainly have never engaged in the conduct that some have speculated about.”

He would not discuss his relationship with Adidas executive James Gatto, who allegedly conspired with schools sponsored by his company to pay top recruits. Miami is an Adidas school.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest