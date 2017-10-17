201.5
Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino sues Adidas

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 7:11 pm 10/17/2017 07:11pm
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2015, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino responds to a question following an NCAA college basketball team's intrasquad scrimmage in Louisville, Ky. Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino is suing Adidas and says the sportswear maker “outrageously conspired” to funnel money to the family of a Cardinal recruit without his knowledge.

Pitino’s lawsuit filed Tuesday comes a day after Louisville’s Athletic Association fired him for cause after acknowledging the program’s involvement in a national federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Ten people, including an Adidas executive, were arrested in the probe but Pitino is not named in the federal complaint.

Hours after his firing Monday, Adidas terminated its personal services agreement with Pitino.

The coach’s lawsuit states that Adidas’ activities made it appear he was aware of the practices and notes, “That could not be further from the truth.” Pitino’s suit seeks a jury trial along with compensatory and punitive damages.

Adidas said in an email to The Associated Press that Pitino’s suit “is clearly a reaction to his termination yesterday and is without merit.”

