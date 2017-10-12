201.5
College basketball coach pleads no contest in concert fight

By The Associated Press October 12, 2017 4:34 pm 10/12/2017 04:34pm
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — An assistant basketball coach at the University of Rhode Island has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in connection with a fight involving team members at an on-campus concert.

The Providence Journal reports that Tyron Boswell pleaded no contest Thursday to disorderly conduct at 4th Division District Court. A judge ordered the charge to be dismissed if he can maintain good behavior for a year. Boswell also was ordered to pay $96.50 in court costs.

Police arrested Boswell on Sept. 14 at a Migos concert at the Ryan Center. Police say he tried to break up a fight in a bathroom but started yelling and swearing. Police say he also struggled with officers.

Athletic department officials had no immediate comment Thursday.

Boswell is expected to be reinstated from administrative leave.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports
