Clemson women’s team loses top scorer Perry for the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s top returning scorer Nelly Perry will miss the upcoming season because of shoulder surgery.

Tigers women’s basketball coach Audra Smith announced Perry’s status Wednesday. The coach says Perry plans to redshirt this year and return to the Tigers in 2018-19.

Perry is a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Camden, New Jersey. She played in 26 games last season, averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Perry scored 14.3 points a game as a sophomore, notching a career best 33 points against Boston College.

Smith said that she’ll look to sophomore Jaia Alexander and junior Danielle Edwards to fill in for Perry.

The Tigers open the season on Nov. 10 against Kennesaw State.

