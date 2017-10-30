Auburn Preview Capsule

Auburn

Last season: 18-14, lost to Missouri in first round of SEC tournament

Nickname: Tigers

Coach: Bruce Pearl

Conference: Southeastern

Who’s gone: G T.J. Dunans (8.2 ppg, 2nd in assists); G Ronnie Johnson (7.8 ppg, 3rd in assists).

Who’s back: G Mustapha Heron led team in scoring (15.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg) last season; F Danjel Purifoy averaged 11.5 points and led team with 59 3-pointers; C Austin Wiley (8.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G Jared Harper (11.4 ppg, team-high 95 assists).

Who’s new: G Davion Mitchell is a four-star prospect and strong defender at the point. F Chuma Okeke, another four-star signee, averaged a double-double in points and rebounds during a four-game Italy tour.

The Skinny: The Tigers appeared poised to make a run at their first NCAA Tournament since 2003, but open with a cloud of uncertainty instead. Associate head coach Chuck Person has been arrested in a federal investigation for allegedly accepting bribes to steer Auburn pro prospects to a financial advisor after college. Part of that money allegedly went to families of two recruits, possibly leaving them ineligible. Auburn and investigators haven’t disclosed the players’ identity.

