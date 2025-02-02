Doncic releases emotional farewell message to Dallas after trade sends him to Lakers

Luka Doncic released an emotional farewell to Dallas on Sunday, the same day a trade sending him from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in a swap for fellow All-NBA player Anthony Davis was finalized.

Nuggets Mavericks Basketball Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Dallas. The Nuggets won 112-101. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez Nuggets Mavericks Basketball Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic looks over notes during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez Mavericks Doncic's Farewell Basketball Ryan Safdarinia, left, and Lillian McCall hold signs reacting to the news that the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers outside the American Airlines Center, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP Mavericks Doncic's Farewell Basketball Sam Schlebach of Addison leaves a photo of Luka Doncic and flowers at a tribute to Doncic outside the American Airlines Center after he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP Mavericks Doncic's Farewell Basketball Flowers and a shirt with a photo of Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving sits on the steps outside the American Airlines Center after Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP Mavericks Doncic's Farewell Basketball Dozens of fans gather near a coffin and tribute to Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic as they take a moment of silence outside the American Airlines Center after Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Doncic said in a letter to the city that he “wanted so badly to bring you a championship” and that he thought he’d spend his career in Dallas.

“For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home,” Doncic wrote. “In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

Doncic was enormously popular in Dallas — and everywhere else. His No. 77 Mavericks jersey ranked eighth among best-sellers through NBAStore.com over the first half of the season. On Sunday night, some Doncic items remained for sale on the Mavs’ shopping site.

His jersey sales will likely skyrocket again now, when the Lakers make his new ones available.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity,” Doncic wrote in another social media post, linking it to one from the Lakers’ accounts welcoming him to Los Angeles. “Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal — to win championships.”

Doncic had built deep ties to Dallas off the floor, including through many charitable organizations. He had given large sums of money to various entities in North Texas and arranged for Jordan Brand sneakers — he represents the brand — to be given to frontline workers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appreciation was mutual. When Doncic led Slovenia to a berth into the Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021, Dallas County Commissioners declared July 6 of that year as “Luka Doncic Day” in celebration of both his on- and off-court accomplishments.

In only 422 games, he ranks sixth on Dallas’ all-time scoring list, is second in 3-pointers in Mavs history behind only Dirk Nowitzki, is third on the club list in rebounds and fifth in assists.

“To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it,” Doncic wrote. “As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.”

