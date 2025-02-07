Bucks acquire Jericho Sims from Knicks for Delon Wright

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired center Jericho Sims from the New Yok Knicks in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks acquired center Jericho Sims from the New Yok Knicks in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash.

The Bucks announced that trade late Thursday night as they also made official the deal sending three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for forward Kyle Kuzma.

“Khris is one of the greatest players in Bucks history, and on behalf of our ownership group and organization, we will always be grateful for his 12-year dedication to the team and the Milwaukee community,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We thank Khris for the player, leader and person he is. He and his wife Sam have positively impacted the lives of so many people, especially children, and we wish them well.”

Sims, 26, averaged 1.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 10.8 minutes in 39 games this season for the Knicks. Wright, 32, averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 15.6 minutes in 26 games for Milwaukee.

The complete details of the Washington trade have Middleton, rookie guard AJ Johnson, draft compensation and cash going to the Wizards with Kuzma and draft compensation going to the Bucks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.