Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 6

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, December 6
|CHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NHLN — Tappara Tampere at Rogle Angelholm
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Frolunda Gothenburg at Skelleftea AIK rom
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Oakland at Syracuse
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Yale at Butler
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, New York
ESPN2 — Georgia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Temple
SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at Virginia
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NC Central at Marquette
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Wisconsin
ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, New York
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Cleveland
|10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Denver
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Wisconsin at Sioux Falls
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland, Round-of-16, Lusail, Qatar —
