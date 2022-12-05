Sports on TV for Tuesday, December 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, December 6 CHL HOCKEY 12 p.m. NHLN — Tappara Tampere…

NHLN — Tappara Tampere at Rogle Angelholm

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Frolunda Gothenburg at Skelleftea AIK rom

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Oakland at Syracuse

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Yale at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Illinois vs. Texas, New York

ESPN2 — Georgia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Temple

SECN — UNC-Greensboro at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Virginia

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NC Central at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Sam Houston St. at Oklahoma St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Iowa vs. Duke, New York

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Denver

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Wisconsin at Sioux Falls

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Spain, Round-of-16, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Switzerland, Round-of-16, Lusail, Qatar —

