Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors’ 1st road win

HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors…

HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win.

The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start.

Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field.

Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3. He also had a season-high 15 assists, just one shy of his career high.

Curry hit a big 3 just inside of two minutes remaining that doubled the Warriors’ lead to 121-115. Curry made another with less than 40 seconds remaining to put Golden State up by nine, and he gestured to the crowd like he put the game to sleep.

Andrew Wiggins hit 6 of 11 3s and scored 22 points for Golden State.

Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 30 points, Jabari Smith Jr. had 22, and Jalen Green added 16. Rookie Tari Eason scored a career-high 19 points and added eight rebounds off the bench.

Golden State jumped to an 11-0 lead from the tip and led 40-28 after 20 first-quarter points from Thompson. Houston quickly answered, opening up the second quarter on a 17-2 run to build a small lead.

The Rockets led 65-61 at halftime.

The loss dropped Houston to 3-14, the worst record in the Western Conference.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State received two delay of game warnings in the first half, resulting in a technical. Houston later received the same technical in the second half. … Jordan Poole had 10 points off the bench.

Rockets: Porter returned after a one-game absence with left lower back soreness. … Green committed an uncommon turnover near the end of the third quarter, walking the ball slowly up the court following a Warriors basket and receiving a 10-second backcourt violation.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday night.

Rockets: Have several days off until hosting the Hawks on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.