Sports on TV for November 7-13

Adv05 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 7 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPNU — E. Illinois at Illinois

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPNEWS — G League Ignite at South Bay Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Baltimore at New Orleans

ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli) —

Tuesday, November 8 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rider at Providence

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Coppin St. at Georgetown

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Edmonton at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Bayern Munich —

Wednesday, November 9 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Monmouth at Seton Hall

GOLF 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Brooklyn

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — EFL Carabao Cup Soccer: Leeds United at Wolverhampton, Third Round —

Thursday, November 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. —

Friday, November 11 AUTO RACING 10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

1:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Villanova at Temple

9 p.m.

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Michigan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 9:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis

WNBA BASKETBALL 5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery —

Saturday, November 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — TBA

PEACOCK — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FIGURE SKATING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Anders, France (Taped)

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton —

Sunday, November 13 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The São Paulo Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Divison Final: TBD at Toronto

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: TBD at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Portland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Final Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

NFL FOOTBALL 9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Tennessee, Jacksonville at Kansas City, Cleveland at Miami, Houston at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional coverage: Indianapolis at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Green Bay, Arizona at LA Rams

8:15 p.m.

NBC — LA Chargers at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham —

