ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » NBA News » Hawks' Young out vs…

Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness.

Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.

Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up