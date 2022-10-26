Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Ryan Weiss outright to Omaha (IL). SEATTLE MARINERS —…

BASEBALL Major League American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Ryan Weiss outright to Omaha (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated CB Derek Hill for assignment. Activated RHP Luis Castillo. Claimed RHP Luke Weaver off waivers from Kansas City.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Tyler Zuber off waivers from Kansas City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced the retirement of Roger Caplinger vice president of medical operations/health & safety.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Jose Godoy outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Boston F Grant Williams one game without pay for recklessly making contact and directing inappropriate language toward an official in a game against Chicago on Oct. 24. Fined Toronto’s president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward an official in a game against Miami on Oct. 22.

NBA G League

IGNITE — Signed Babacar Sane (Senegal) to an NBA G League contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. Signed OLs Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora to the practice squad. Released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed Bopete Keyes and DT Kobe Smith to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad and G Dieter Elselen to the active roster. Designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve. Agreed to terms to acquire a 2023 fourth-round draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for DL Robert Quinn, pending passing a physical.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Jourdan Lewis and OL Matt Farniok on injured reserve. Activated LB Damone Clark from the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed DB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated OL Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the active roster off the Atlanta practice squad. Designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated DB Trevor Denbow to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster off the Las Vegas practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted OT Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad. Signed OT Jackson Barton.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Jeremiah Attaochu to the active roster. Placed DB J.C. Jackson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated RB Kyren Williams and S Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured list. Designated OT Yodny Cajuste to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OT Matt Peart to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Reinstated and activated OL Nick Gates from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Designated OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OLB T.J. Watt to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated CB Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Re-signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated DL L.J. Collier from injured reserve. Designated RB Travis Homer and CB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin Kassis and LB Alexander Johnson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Nolan Turner to the active roster.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB DaMarcus Fields to the practice squad.

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Evan Barratt and D Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford (AHL). Loaned C Cameron Hillis (after receiving in trade) and D Cooper Zech to Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D David Jiricek from Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan. Traded C Cameron Hillis to Chicago in exchange for D Nicolas Brandon.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Julien Gauthier from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Evan Barratt to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled D Cooper Zech from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated D Rasmus Ristolainen to the active roster from injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Promoted RW William Lockwood to the active roster from Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled D Dylan MacPherson.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned F Samuel Dove-Mcfalls to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Kyle Betts and LW Matthew Boucher to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Acquired G Logan Flodell.

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Loaned LW Tristan Mullin to Kansas City (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Martin Has to South Carolina (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Balmas from Iowa (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL) on loan.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Chris Martenet to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Brandon Davidson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Riley Mckay from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Ozzy Wisblatt to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Returned G Cameron Gray to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Bailey Brkin and F Jake Durflinger to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Luke Martin from reserve. Placed D Brandon Fortunato on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Josh Victor and F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed F Shaw Boomhower and D Joe Masonius on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed F Garrett Klee on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS —

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Nick Leitner from his standard player contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Riley Morris. Acquired G Tyler Wall. Placed D Carter Allen on injured reserve, effective Oct. 26.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve. Placed F Jacob Hayhurst on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Brandon Cutler.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed head coach Christian Lattanzio to a contract extension throught the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

COLUMBS CREW — Exercised their 2023 options on Gs Evan Bush and Brady Scott, Ds Jonathan Mensah and Steven Moreira and Ms Artur, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Amos Magee, former director of player personnel, vice president of the MNUFC Youth development program.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a multi-year contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026.

REAL SALT LAKE — Declined the 2023 contract options for Ds Tate Schmitt, Bret Halsey and Johan Kappelhof, Fs Chris Garcia and Bobby Wood and M Nick Besler.

SPORTING KC — Signed M Nemanja Radoja to a three-year MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026 and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P1 visa.

USL League Two

USL League Two — Announced the addition of Sarasota USL to the USL League Two league.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Haley Hanson to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.

