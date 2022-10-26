Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Suspended Boston F Grant Williams one game without pay for recklessly making contact and…

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Boston F Grant Williams one game without pay for recklessly making contact and directing inappropriate language toward an official in a game against Chicago on Oct. 24

NBA G League

IGNITE — Signed Babacar Sane (Senegal) to an NBA G League contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. Signed OLs Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora to the practice squad. Released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. Signed S Mike Brown to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Jourdan Lewis and OL Matt Farniok on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated OL Tom Compton to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Jaleel Johnson to the active roster off the Atlanta practice squad. Designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted OT Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated RB Kyren Williams and S Quentin Lake to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Grant Hermanns to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated OT Matt Peart to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Reinstated and activated OL Nick Gates from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Designated OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OLB T.J. Watt to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated CB Jason Verrett from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Re-signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated DL L.J. Collier from injured reserve. Designated RB Travis Homer and CB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve. Signed WR Kevin Kassis and LB Alexander Johnson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB DaMarcus Fields to the practice squad.

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Evan Barratt and D Nicolas Beaudin from Rockford (AHL). Loaned C Cameron Hillis (after receiving in trade) and D Cooper Zech to Rockford (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL) on loan. Traded C Cameron Hillis to Chicago in exchange for D Nicolas Brandon.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Julien Gauthier from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Evan Barratt to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Recalled D Cooper Zech from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated D Rasmus Ristolainen to the active roster from injured reserve.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Promoted RW William Lockwood to the active roster from Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled C Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled D Dylan MacPherson.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned F Samuel Dove-Mcfalls to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Kyle Betts and LW Matthew Boucher to professional tryout contracts (PTO). Acquired G Logan Flodell.

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Loaned LW Tristan Mullin to Kansas City (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL) on loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed D Brandon Davidson to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Riley Mckay from Indy (ECHL) loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Ozzy Wisblatt to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Returned G Cameron Gray to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Nick Leitner from his standard player contract.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Brandon Cutler.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBS CREW — Exercised their 2023 options on Gs Evan Bush and Brady Scott, Ds Jonathan Mensah and Steven Moreira and Ms Artur, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe and Isaiah Parente.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Amos Magee, former director of player personnel, vice president of the MNUFC Youth development program.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a multi-year contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026.

REAL SALT LAKE — Declined the 2023 contract options for Ds Tate Schmitt, Bret Halsey and Johan Kappelhof, Fs Chris Garcia and Bobby Wood and M Nick Besler.

SPORTING KC — Signed M Nemanja Radoja to a three-year MLS contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026 and will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P1 visa.

USL League Two

USL League Two — Announced the addition of Sarasota USL to the USL League Two league.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Haley Hanson to a two-year contract through the 2024 season.

