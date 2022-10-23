RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Pelicans’ Ingram leaves vs Utah with concussion symptoms

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 8:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the second half of New Orleans’ home opener against Utah on Sunday night because of concussion symptoms.

Ingram, who averaged 28 points in New Orleans’ first two games, appeared to get hit in the face while colliding with Naji Marshall in the second quarter. He checked himself out of the game and went to the locker room.

At halftime, the Pelicans announced he would not return for the second half.

The 6-foot-8 Ingram, who starts at small forward, had scored 10 points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.

His absence appeared to affect the Pelicans, who trailed the Jazz 63-53 at halftime after not trailing at all during their first two games at Brooklyn and Charlotte.

Ingram also was among New Orleans’ leading scorers last season, averaging 22.7 points.

