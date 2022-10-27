Blazers’ Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf.

Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.

The Blazers announced he had a calf strain but further details were not immediately available. He had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, when he was injured.

Lillard scored 30-plus points in three of the Blazers’ first four games this season.

