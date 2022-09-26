RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Preordained referendums | Russia’s call-up splits EU | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality' | British PM: Putin ‘outsmarted'
Home » NBA News » Mazzulla: Celtics 'can't rush…

Mazzulla: Celtics ‘can’t rush trust’ in wake of Udoka ban

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said he will take his time giving people time to “feel and heal” after predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended for the season for an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

“You can’t rush trust. You can’t rush healing. You can’t rush any of that,” he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday, three days after he was elevated to interim head coach. “Regardless of what has happened, we have a great roster and we have a great opportunity. That’s what I have to focus on.”

Udoka was suspended Thursday for what two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press was an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of his behavior were not publicly released.

Mazzulla, 34, had been a Celtics assistant for two seasons. His only head coaching experience was at Division II Fairmont State.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up