RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » NBA News » Magic's Fultz has broken…

Magic’s Fultz has broken left big toe ahead of camp opening

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Markelle Fultz has a broken left big toe and the Orlando Magic aren’t sure when he will be able to get back on the court.

The Magic revealed the injury Sunday. Fultz is wearing a walking boot, and the team said “his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

Surgery will not be required.

Fultz got hurt during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando, the team said.

Orlando holds its media day on Monday and opens training camp on Tuesday.

Fultz was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, but has seen his career largely derailed by injuries and health issues. He was limited to 26 games over the last two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL. He also had dealt with a shoulder injury that was eventually determined as thoracic outlet syndrome — a nerve problem that affected not just his shoulder but his right arm and hand as well.

He averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 18 games for the Magic last season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up