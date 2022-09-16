Dennis Schröder returning to Lakers with 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Point guard Dennis Schröder is returning for a second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.…

Schröder’s agency, Priority Sports, announced the deal on social media Friday.

The German guard spent the 2020-21 season with LeBron James and the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. Los Angeles offered him a four-year contract extension worth more than $80 million during the season, but he turned it down to seek more money in free agency.

But Schröder struck out in the market and signed a $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics, who then traded him to Houston late last season in a deal for Daniel Theis.

Schröder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 assists per game over nine NBA seasons with five teams.

His agency announced the deal shortly after Schröder’s German national team lost to Spain in the EuroBasket semifinals.

Schröder’s return leaves the Lakers with a crowded backcourt behind Russell Westbrook, who has survived nearly a full offseason of trade speculation and is due to make $47 million this year after a disappointing first year with his hometown team. Newcomers Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV and holdovers Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are also on the roster.

