Boston Celtics say F Gallinari has torn knee ligament

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 1:16 PM

Danilo Gallinari has torn the ACL in his left knee, the Boston Celtics announced Friday.

Such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran forward to play this season.

Gallinari tore the same ligament in 2013.

The Celtics signed Gallinari to a two-year, $13 million contract in July. He averaged 11.7 points for Atlanta last season.

The 34-year-old Gallinari is averaging 15.6 points over 13 NBA seasons with the Hawks, New York, Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City.

Gallinari was hurt while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia this past weekend.

