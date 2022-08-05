WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Parker makes late layup, Dream hand Sparks 6th straight loss

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 10:25 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Cheyenne Parker drove the baseline and made a go-ahead layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Atlanta Dream past the Los Angeles Sparks 88-86 on Friday night.

Los Angeles called a timeout after Parker’s make and Nneka Ogwumike sank a shot from the baseline but it was ruled after the buzzer. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed the ball was in Ogwumike’s hands when the buzzer sounded.

Rhyne Howard scored 28 points, reaching 20-plus points for the 10th time this season, for Atlanta (14-18). Parker finished with 15 points, and Aari McDonald and Maya Caldwell each scored 12.

Brittney Sykes scored 23 points and Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles (12-20), which has lost six straight games. Ogwumike moved past Angel McCoughtry for 17th in WNBA history with 2,021 made field goals.

Ogwumike tied it at 83 on a basket in traffic, but McDonald completed a three-point play at the other end to give Atlanta the lead. After misses by both teams, Los Angeles forward Katie Lou Samuelson got her defender in the air with a ball fake and sank a 3-pointer to tie it at 86 with 3.2 left.

