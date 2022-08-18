Jonquel Jones has 19 points, Sun beat Wings 93-68 in Game 1

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 93-68 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Third-seeded Connecticut pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 13 straight points to build a 64-45 lead. The sixth-seeded Wings went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the third quarter, and the Sun closed the frame on a 17-5 run for an 18-point lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Sunday in Uncasville.

“We’ve been working the entire season to be here, so we don’t want to squander this opportunity,” Jones said of the home-court advantage. “We got to come up with that right intensity.”

Dijonai Carrington added 13 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points of her 12 points in the first half for Connecticut.

Dallas scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale sat out because of an abdominal injury. The Wings got a boost when Satou Sabally played in her first game since July 12. Sabally scored 10 points in the first half, including a half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer, but she went scoreless after halftime.

Allisha Gray led Dallas with 17 points. Tyasha Harris each added 13 points and Marina Mabrey had 11.

