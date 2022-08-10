WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Jonquel Jones’ double-double leads Sun past Sparks 97-71

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 1:03 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun ease past the Los Angeles Sparks 97-71 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (23-11) stayed a game behind second-place Las Vegas in the playoff chase. The Sun will stay in Los Angeles for a rematch on Thursday before closing out the regular season on Sunday against Minnesota. Los Angeles (13-21) sits in 11th, with an outside shot of passing three teams for the final playoff spot.

Los Angeles was undone by 20 turnovers and Connecticut’s 40-23 edge on the boards.

Brionna Jones added 14 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 13 and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points, seven assists and four steals for Connecticut. DeWanna Bonner scored 10 points.

Connecticut led 53-32 at halftime behind 18 points and nine rebounds from Jonquel Jones. Los Angeles turned it over 13 times in the first half and got outrebounded 23-12.

Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 16 for Los Angeles. Jordin Canada added 15 points.

Ogwumike moved past Diana Taurasi for 22nd on the WNBA career steals list with 485.

