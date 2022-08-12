WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Home » NBA News » Connecticut secures No. 3…

Connecticut secures No. 3 seed in WNBA playoffs

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 12:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-69 on Thursday night.

Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 38 points to help Connecticut lead 54-43.

Brionna Jones finished with 16 points and Bonner had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones recorded her 268th career block for Connecticut, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history.

Brittney Sykes scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

Does the government need a FOIA enforcer?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up